Binghamton Rumble Ponies hold off Hartford Yard Goats for 3-1 win

HARTFORD, CT – Ponies looking to bounce back after falling last night to the Goats 6-5.

In the 1st, Hartford’s Elehuris Montero hit an absolute nuke that was good for his 20th home run of the season, tying Mark Vientos, and the Yard Goats went up 1-0.

Then, there was a whole lot of nothing going on for the next 7 innings.

But, in the 9th, Ponies down to their final ups and it was rally time.

Jake Mangum and Carlos Rincon got on base to start the inning.

David Rodriguez hit a sac fly to score Mangum and tie the game at 1.

Then, Luis Carpio hit a single to score Rincon to give Binghamton the lead.

And that was followed by fielding error that allowed Hayden Senger to score and the Ponies led 3-1.

In the end, they would hold on to win it by that final.

These two meet again tomorrow for the penultimate game of the series at 6:05 PM.