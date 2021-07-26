Binghamton Rumble Ponies currently in 5th in Double-A Northeast division

BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s take a look at the updated Northeast Division standings.
The Portland Sea Dogs remain atop the division, it helps having Chris Sale rehabbing with them.
3 games behind them in 2nd are the Somerset Patriots.
A distant 3rd are the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, sitting 13 and a half games out.
The Reading Fightin’ Phils are 4th at 17.5 games back.
Then comes Binghamton in 5th, followed by their next opponent, Hartford, in last.
Theoretically, this should be a prosperous series for the Ponies. But, that’s why they play the games.