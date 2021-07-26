Binghamton Rumble Ponies currently in 5th in Double-A Northeast division

BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s take a look at the updated Northeast Division standings.

The Portland Sea Dogs remain atop the division, it helps having Chris Sale rehabbing with them.

3 games behind them in 2nd are the Somerset Patriots.

A distant 3rd are the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, sitting 13 and a half games out.

The Reading Fightin’ Phils are 4th at 17.5 games back.

Then comes Binghamton in 5th, followed by their next opponent, Hartford, in last.

Theoretically, this should be a prosperous series for the Ponies. But, that’s why they play the games.

