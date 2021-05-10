Binghamton Rumble Ponies claim basement position in Northeast Division after starting 0-5

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies started their season off with an 0-5 record, which, as you can see as we take a look at the current Northeast Division standings, puts them in last place.

Both the Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots sit atop the division at 5-1, with the Reading Fightin’ Phils in 3rd at 2-4.

Then, just one game ahead of Binghamton are the Hartford Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 1-5.

Luckily for the Ponies, it’s only one series and they’ll get to play another one starting tomorrow.

They hold their home opener at NYSEG Stadium at 6:35 PM when they welcome in the Altoona Curve.