Binghamton Rumble Ponies announce 2020 coaching staff

BINGHAMTON – Much of the talk since the Binghamton Rumble Ponies wrapped up their season has been about the team being potentially moved out of Binghamton.

It’s been awhile since the last time the Ponies were mentioned for something on the field.

On Monday, the organization finally announced who would be leading the Ponies come the 2020 season this April.

After last year’s manager Kevin Boles was promoted to the position of New York Mets minor league field coordinator, Binghamton had a managerial vacancy.

Not anymore though as the Ponies have named Lorenzo Bundy as their newest manager.

Bundy comes to Binghamton with more than thirty years of baseball experience at the professional level.

Bundy spent ten years in the Los Angeles Dodgers system, including reaching the Majors as a base coach for both the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The rest of Bundy’s staff looks like this.

Pitching coach Jonathan Hurst returns for his second season with the Ponies.

The former Mets pitcher will begin his fifteenth season as a coach in their system.

Tony Jaramillo reprises his role as Binghamton’s hitting coach.

Jaramillo helped the Ponies finish with the 3rd-highest batting average in the entire Eastern League last season.

Luis Rivera makes his return to Binghamton.

After serving as the hitting coach for the Columbia Fireflies at the Low-A level last year, Rivera is back in Bingo as the bench coach for this coming season.

Rivera was the hitting coach for the BMets back in 2014 when the team won the Eastern League Championship.

The Ponies also have brought back Kiyoshi Tada as the club’s athletic trainer, while also bringing in Tanner Miracle as performance coach.

The Rumble Ponies take the field under their new manager for the first time on April 9th when they welcome in the Akron RubberDucks to NYSEG Stadium.