BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Flag Football team defeated Corning 50-7 to win the division 1 championship in section IV.

The Patriots made big plays on both offense and defense in the win, forcing turnovers on defense and turning them into touchdowns on offense.

Binghamton will face Chenango Forks, the champions of division 2, on Saturday.

Watch the highlights above!