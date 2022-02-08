ENDICOTT, NY – #9 Union-Endicott hosting Binghamton.

First quarter, Kristian Oliver flying up the floor, busts a move, and able to pick up two with the scoop shot.

Noah Ausby backing down his defender.

And then hits him with a sweet little fall away jumper.

There goes Nick Lang. Sells the fake pass, and then finishes with the finger roll.

U-E got up early but Binghamton came to play.

Kashif Summers driving in, cuts through the paint, and touches it in off the window.

Here, Summers dishes it out to Samuel Lamuraglia and he buries the three from the wing.

The Patriots had five players score in double figures while U-E saw two players finish with at least 20.

This one needed overtime as the Tigers were able to claw back and tie it late.

But, the Patriots pulled ahead for good in OT as Binghamton stuns #9 U-E, 82-73.