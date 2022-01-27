BINGHAMTON, NY – Back downtown as the Binghamton Patriots battled the Vestal Golden Bears.

Second quarter, Vestal inbounds pass stolen by Kashif Summers, and he’s able to get the shot to drop in.

Then, cross court pass connects to Antuan Darden. And he takes full advantage of the space the defender gives him. Buries the three.

Down the other way goes Jalan Johnson. Able to settle the ball and cruise in for the easy two.

Then, Johnson’s shot won’t fall. But, it’s kept alive and Johnson comes swooping in to get it back, get to the rim, and finish for two more.

But, it was a big offensive night for Binghamton, and that guy was a big reason why. Another three for Darden, this time from the corner.

And he dishes this one down to Leroy Williams, who powers his way to basket for two and one.

Binghamton goes on to take this one, 84-61.