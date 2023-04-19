BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Flag Football team opened up their title defense with a 37-13 win over Vestal on Wednesday night.
The Patriots opened the game on an 18-0 run to establish momentum.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
