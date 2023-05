BURLINGTON, VT (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Lacrosse team lost to Bryant 12-11 in the America East semifinals.

This is the second consecutive season BU ends the year in a 1 goal contest.

Ethan Insinga led the Bearcats with 4 points in the contest, Connor Winters makes 9 saves in goal for BU.