BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Soccer team lost to Horseheads 10-0 on Wednesday.
The Blue Raiders scored early and controlled the game from there.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
