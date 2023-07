BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies made it 2 wins in a row on Thursday, beating Erie 8-6.

In participation of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión series, the Rumble Ponies played as the Cóndores de Binghamton while Erie played as the Erie Piñatas.

After surrendering 3 runs in the 1st inning, Binghamton turned things around in the 2nd with a 3-run home run from Agustin Ruiz.

