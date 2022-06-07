BINGHAMTON, NY – A happy day at Binghamton high school as eight student athletes participated in a signing day ceremony on Tuesday, committing to their respective colleges to further their academic and athletic careers for the 2022-23 academic year alongside their families and coaches.



Colleges throughout the north east gained new student athletes including SUNY Broome, as Immani McKenzie has decided to stay local and join the Hornets track and field team.

Teammate Kip Isaac committed to join the track and field team at Misericordia as well.

The other commitments include softball player Samantha Stanton committing to Mansfield University, Lacrosse players Kia DuBose and Kevon Joseph committing to Medaille College and SUNY Purchase, respectively, basketball player Xymier Thomas committing to Medaille College and football players Bryce Felder and Joseph Oakley committing to Hartwick College and Buffalo State, respectively.

Congratulations to all on their achievement.