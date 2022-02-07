PORT HURON, MI – The Binghamton Black Bears were in action earlier Sunday.

Binghamton wrapping up a 3-game road trip against Port Huron.

This was an incredibly eventful game as each period saw no less than 4 goals scored per frame.

The Black Bears went down by as much as 5-2 before surging back in a game that ended up tied on 3 different occasions, including midway through the 3rd.

Nikita Ivashkin scored two more goals in this one and added an assist.

Emil Strom followed suit with 2 goals and 1 helper.

Despite tying things up at 6 halfway through the 3rd, the Prowlers answered not an even a minute later to put them up for good.

Port Huron hangs on to pick up a 7-6 home win.

Binghamton is now on an extended break of nearly 2 weeks as they don’t take the ice again until Saturday, February 19.

That night they’ll host the Delaware Thunder for a 7 PM puck drop.