PORT HURON, MI – The Binghamton Black Bears were in action earlier Sunday.
Binghamton wrapping up a 3-game road trip against Port Huron.
This was an incredibly eventful game as each period saw no less than 4 goals scored per frame.
The Black Bears went down by as much as 5-2 before surging back in a game that ended up tied on 3 different occasions, including midway through the 3rd.
Nikita Ivashkin scored two more goals in this one and added an assist.
Emil Strom followed suit with 2 goals and 1 helper.
Despite tying things up at 6 halfway through the 3rd, the Prowlers answered not an even a minute later to put them up for good.
Port Huron hangs on to pick up a 7-6 home win.
Binghamton is now on an extended break of nearly 2 weeks as they don’t take the ice again until Saturday, February 19.
That night they’ll host the Delaware Thunder for a 7 PM puck drop.