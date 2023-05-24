CORNING, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Lacrosse team lost in the Class A championship game to Corning 17-6.
The Hawks established an early lead in the contest and never looked back.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
CORNING, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Lacrosse team lost in the Class A championship game to Corning 17-6.
The Hawks established an early lead in the contest and never looked back.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now