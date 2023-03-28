CORNING, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Boys Lacrosse team lost on the road on Tuesday to the Corning Hawks by a score of 21-0.
The Patriots will host Elmira on Friday night in their next game.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
by: Brian Rudman
