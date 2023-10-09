CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Soccer team defeated Susquehanna Valley 4-1 on Monday.
Angie Banks found the back of the net for the Patriots on multiple occasions in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
