Binghamton Devils win final game of the season over Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3

NEWARK, NJ – It was the end of an era, albeit a short one, but the end nonetheless Sunday for the Binghamton Devils.

The BDevs played their final game under that name in what has been a strange season yesterday as they hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Fabian Zetterlund got he scoring going just 32 seconds into the game to put the Devils up 1-0.

After Lehigh Valley ripped off the next 3 goals, Graeme Clarke brought Bingo back to within a goal as he scored in the final minute of the 2nd.

And still trailing into the final 2 minutes of the game, Nolan Foote netted his 7th of the season to send the game to overtime.

Needing a shootout to decide a winner, Clarke scored the only goal and sent the BDevs out victoriously as they win, 4-3.

It’s been a blast covering this team since their arrival in 2017, and a shame they couldn’t be in front of a Binghamton crowd to see it end.