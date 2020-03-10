Binghamton Devils sit at fourth in the North Division, pushing for playoff spot

BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Devils are on a roll. Again.

The BDevs are winners of their last six and are back into the fourth and final playoff spot in their division.

With 15 games remaining, the Devils trying to do what a Binghamton hockey organization hasn’t in six years.

The Binghamton Senators were the last pro hockey team in Bingo to make it to the AHL playoffs.

That came back in the 2014 season, and became a 3-1 series loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the first round.

However, since then, neither the BSens or BDevs have qualified for the playoffs.

But, as we take a look at the North Division standings, that could all change in a matter of weeks.

Currently, the Belleville Senators occupy the top spot with 81 points.

Then, things get a bit tighter from there.

In second are the Rochester Americans with 75 points, two ahead of 3rd place Utica with 73.

And in 4th are your Binghamton Devils with 70 points, amazingly only 5 points out of second place.

And who do they have next?

Those Amerks Wednesday in Rochester.

If the Devils can keep on their current course, we’ll have playoff hockey in Bingo come April.