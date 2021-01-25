Binghamton Devils hold virtual media day in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Let’s talk about what’s in store this season for the Binghamton Devils.

After their practice today, the team held a virtual media day from their temporary home in Newark, New Jersey.

Head coach Mark Dennehy, along with a couple of players, spoke about all the different aspects of the upcoming shortened season which will see them play the same three teams all year.

Dennehy says that having so many unknowns for the months leading up to the year made off-season preparations a challenge.

However, he told the team facing adversity and being flexible can be an integral asset, should the team find itself in tough situations this season

“It just prepares you for adverse situations. Which is, when you get late in the season. You’re in the playoff hunt, you’re trying to make the playoffs, or if you’re in a playoff series, you’re going to face adversity. So, I think it’s probably a good lesson for these guys,” says Dennehy.

Dennehy also added that the team wishes that they could be in Binghamton to play in front of their home fans, but that the ability to play a season at all is still the priority.

The Devils begin their short 34-game season on February 5 in Newark against the Hershey Bears.