Binghamton Devils fall to Hershey Bears 3-2

NEWARK, NJ – The Binghamton Devils were in action Wednesday night in their temporary home of Newark, New Jersey as they hosted the Hershey Bears.

Hershey struck first on a goal from Matt Moulson before Travis St. Denis answered for the BDevs, only to have Hershey pot the next two, building a 3-1 lead heading to the 3rd.

Brett Seney scored nearly halfway through the 3rd frame to make it a one goal game.

Jeremy Brodeur played excellent, stopping 47 of 50 shots faced.

However, it was not enough as the Bears outlast the Devils, 3-2.

The BDevs are back in action again Saturday evening as the head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to face the Penguins.

Puck drop is at 5:00 PM.