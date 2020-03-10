Binghamton Devil Ryan Schmelzer named AHL Player of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON – Some more good news for the BDevs as center Ryan Schmezler has been named the AHL’s Player of the Week.

Schmelzer had a big weekend for Binghamton as he registered six points in their three victories.

He came out firing with a three-point effort Friday with two assists and the game-winning goal.

He followed that up with a goal and assist Saturday and another helper on Sunday.

The second year pro has now tallied 23 points on the season in 51 games, one point shy of his 24 total from a season ago.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now