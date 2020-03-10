Binghamton Devil Ryan Schmelzer named AHL Player of the Week

BINGHAMTON – Some more good news for the BDevs as center Ryan Schmezler has been named the AHL’s Player of the Week.

Schmelzer had a big weekend for Binghamton as he registered six points in their three victories.

He came out firing with a three-point effort Friday with two assists and the game-winning goal.

He followed that up with a goal and assist Saturday and another helper on Sunday.

The second year pro has now tallied 23 points on the season in 51 games, one point shy of his 24 total from a season ago.