VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Cross Country team is ready to start the 2023 season.

A program that has seen a lot of success in recent years, with runners qualifying for NCAA meets.

This year, the team is returning many of their leading runners which has the coaches and athletes excited to begin the season.

“I think we’re looking forward to an exciting cross country season,” Head Coach Annette Acuff said. “Every year is a whole other adventure, we return a lot of depth and talent, which is really exciting for us.”

For the runners, the anticipation for the opening meet is strong as they are ready to compete once more.

“I think we all get pretty ramped up during the summer and kinda anxious to start racing again,” Graduate Student Sophia Ryan said. “Just because that gap between track and cross country is so long.”

The Bearcats will begin their season on Saturday, September 2nd.

They currently have 3 meets on the schedule prior to the conference championships.