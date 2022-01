BINGHAMTON, NY – More basketball as the Binghamton Bulldogs were home to face the Wyoming Valley Clutch.

The Bulldogs jumped in front early and never looked back.

Ralph Williams led the way with 21 points, while Brent Williams and Derek Hart each added 18 points a piece.

Binghamton blows out Wyoming Valley, 110-91.

The Bulldogs are on the road Sunday to take on Steel City at 5 PM.