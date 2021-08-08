Binghamton blanks Portland 5-0 in series finale

BINGHAMTON, NY – There is currently no hotter team in Double-A baseball than the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

They went into their series finale with the Portland Sea Dogs winners of 7 of their last 9, and looking for a 2nd-straight series win.

And how sweet would that be for the Ponies to take a set from the division’s top team?

Scoreless in the bottom of the 4th until Carlos Rincon stays hot.

He smacks a solo shot to right-center that just gets over the wall.

That would be home run number 5 for Rincon, and that would make it 1-0 Ponies.

Same score in the 6th now.

Runners at 1st and 2nd for David Rodriguez.

A hard liner to short that won’t be fielded cleanly.

Rincon scores standing up from 2nd.

His 2nd run of the day gives Binghamton a 2-0 lead.

Later in the inning, bases loaded.

3-1 count to Yoel Romero.

He’s walked with no where to go so another run scores. Now 3-0 Ponies.

Sea Dogs can’t escape this inning as Jake Mangum chops one to short.

Portland gets a force out at 2nd, but another runner crosses home in Rodriguez. 5-0.

Romero would add an RBI double to give Binghamton a 5-0 lead, which would be the final.

And how ’bout them Ponies?

The Rumble Ponies are now 8-2 in their last 10 games.

No other team in all of Double-A ball has a better record in that stretch.

They’ll look to stay red hot when they welcome in the Hartford Yard Goats for a 6-game set beginning Tuesday at 6:35 PM.