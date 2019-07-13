Binghamton blanks Portland 2-0 and 5-0

PORTLAND, ME – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies had yet another doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs this evening.

The two teams began the night by resuming their suspended game from last night with the Ponies leading 2-0 in the fourth.

Matt Blackham was great in relief for the Rumble Ponies as he struck out four in two innings.

Binghamton had a chance to add to the lead in the seventh innning, Braxton Lee singles to left field but Tate Matheny comes up throwing!

No need for the cutoff, his arm is good enough to beat Luis Carpio home.

That kept the defecit at 2 but in the end, the 2 run lead proved to be enough as the Sea Dogs only managed one hit the entire game, Ponies take it 2-0.

Bingo was hoping for a similar result in game two.

Things not looking good early, Portland has two on and one out but Luke Tendler will ground it back to the mound and Zach Lee throws out C.J. Chatham at the plate.

Later in the inning, the Sea Dogs loaded the bases but Lee escapes trouble when Tate Matheny grounds out to second base.

Binghamton scores two runs in the third, the second on the RBI single by Patrick Mazeika and the Rumble Ponies win game two 5-0.

Barrett Barnes led the way for the Ponies at the plate tallying 3 RBIs and 1 run.

Andres Gimenez went 2 for 4 on the evening with a triple.

Zach Lee pitched 5 innings of work, adding five strikeouts while allowing just two hits.

Binghamton has won three straight out of the All-Star break.