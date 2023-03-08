BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just over 1 week ago, Binghamton Black Bears forward Nikita Ivashkin was suspended for the remainder of the 2022-23 season by the FPHL for violating league policies.
New details have been found about the violation that led to Ivashkin’s suspension.
Last week in a Facebook post, a podcast called the “10 Minute Misconduct: The Unofficial FPHL Podcast”, reported they talked with FPHL commissioner Don Kirnan about the situation, who alluded to the violation being a domestic violence issue.
We confirmed the reasoning behind Ivashkin’s suspension this week with sources.
We also reached out to the Black Bears for comment, who then submitted the following statement.
Nikita Ivashkin has been suspended by the FPHL for the remainder of this season due to alleged league conduct violations. We support the league’s decision and Nikita and his family are currently getting the help that they need. We ask that you respect the privacy of Nikita and his family as they work to improve their relationship.Black Bears Spokesperson