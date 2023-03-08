BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just over 1 week ago, Binghamton Black Bears forward Nikita Ivashkin was suspended for the remainder of the 2022-23 season by the FPHL for violating league policies.

New details have been found about the violation that led to Ivashkin’s suspension.

Last week in a Facebook post, a podcast called the “10 Minute Misconduct: The Unofficial FPHL Podcast”, reported they talked with FPHL commissioner Don Kirnan about the situation, who alluded to the violation being a domestic violence issue.

We confirmed the reasoning behind Ivashkin’s suspension this week with sources.

We also reached out to the Black Bears for comment, who then submitted the following statement.