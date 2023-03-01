BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) suspended Black Bears forward Nikita Ivashkin on Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

The FPHL announced the suspension on their website with the following statement.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League announces that it is placing Nikita Ivashkin on League Suspension for the remainder of the season for violating league policies. Nikita remains the property of the Binghamton Black Bears and they may protect him at the end of the season. We ask that everyone respect Nikita, the Black Bears and the F.P.H.L. as we work through this situation. Federal Prospects Hockey League

Ivashkin was previously suspended by the Black Bears prior to Saturday night’s game for a breach of team conduct.

The Black Bears organization did not have any further comments on the matter.