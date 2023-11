BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears defeated their rivals the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-2 on Wednesday, the first of 3 games between the 2 sides this week.

Brenden Stanko, the team’s leader in points, added to his total with 3 goals to lead Binghamton to the victory.

Watch the highlights above!