ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears snapped a 2-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over Elmira on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Black Bears got out to an early lead, scoring 2 power play goals in the first period, then another goal on the man advantage in the second period.

It was 5-0 before the Black Bears surrendered the 2 goals to Elmira.

Gavin Yates led the way for Binghamton with 2 goals and 2 assists.

Binghamton returns home on Saturday night to face Elmira once again at 7 p.m.

