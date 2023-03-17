BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears will hit the road on Friday night to visit their divisional rival, the Elmira Mammoth.

Binghamton is in need of a win, going 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.

The matchup provides some familiarity for the Black Bears, playing an opponent in their division, one who they have played 6 times already this season, going 5-1 against their Southern Tier rivals.

Talking with the team this week, they are looking to get back into rhythm and find some consistency as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.

That all starts Friday on the road, action begins at First Arena in Elmira at 7:35 p.m.