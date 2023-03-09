WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears are set to begin a big 2-game series over the weekend with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

After a rough last 10 games in which Binghamton has gone just 3-5-2, they will look to turn things around and build some momentum as they get closer to the start of the postseason.

The Black Bears broke a 5-game losing streak with a 4-3 win in overtime against the Columbus River Dragons last Saturday night.

If anyone wants to take a trip down to North Carolina to watch the games, you would be in for a couple of good ones, these 2 teams enter the weekend as the 2 highest scoring squads in the FPHL, so we could see some fireworks this weekend.

When these 2 met in Binghamton a couple of weeks ago for a 3-game set, Carolina took all 3 games by a 4-3 score, 1 game went to overtime.

Game 1 of 2 begins Friday night at 7:35 p.m.

In terms of what is at stake this weekend for the Black Bears, they are currently in second place in the FPHL Empire division.

The top 4 teams make the postseason.

Binghamton trails Danbury by 11 points at this time, so the Black Bears need to start gaining ground with 13 games to play if they want to win the Empire division.

Keep an eye on third and fourth place, Watertown leads Elmira by 8 points, an important race to keep an eye on for Black Bears fans as it will be the 1 vs the 4 and the 2 vs the 3 in the first round of the playoffs.