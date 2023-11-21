BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It is both an exciting week and an important one for the Binghamton Black Bears.

3 games, all against a rival, and it all starts on Wednesday night.

The Binghamton Black Bears have been rolling to start the season, 7 wins, just 1 regulation loss and 3 in overtime.

The key to the success has been the offense, scoring 4.5 goals per game.

The team’s leader in points, Brenden Stanko, gives credit to the strategy for the efficient scoring.

“Just the systems that Coach Sherwood has put us through,” Stanko said. “It’s been a great adjustment for all of us. But at the end of the day, we’re just playing hockey and doing the right things and listening to what coach is saying.”

Even with the success, the team is looking to bounce back after a 5-1 loss to Watertown on the road on Saturday.

Back home to start the week, the Black Bears are looking to get back into the win column.

“You just gotta show up every game,” Defenseman Jesse Anderson said. “We kinda got that lesson on Saturday. So, coming into Danbury, we don’t lose at home.”

It will be the Danbury Hat Tricks against the Black Bears for 3 games this week, Binghamton’s rival who has beaten them in the playoffs each of the last 2 years, something Anderson still remembers.

“What happened last year wasn’t fun,” Anderson said. “Especially being on the team, but every time we show up and we play them it’s a little extra.”

The first of the 3 games will be Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, at home, and Head Coach Brant Sherwood is expecting a great environment at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

“Loud, I’m expecting loud,” Sherwood said. “Big energy and the boys to feed off it and go home into Thanksgiving with a W.”

A hockey game to start the holiday weekend?

Well, that’s something that Anderson is excited about.

“What’s better,” Anderson said. “You get a game before Thanksgiving and then you go home, and you stuff your face and get ready for the weekend.”

Opening faceoff between Binghamton and Danbury is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.