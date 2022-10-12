BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Friday marks the season opener for the Binghamton Black Bears’ second hockey season in Broome County.

In honor of the home-opener, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham invited the team to City Hall, to hoist up a Black Bears’ flag. The owner of the Black Bears, Andreas Johansson says that the team led the league in attendance by a substantial margin.

He also says that despite falling short last season, this year, the team is expecting to make a championship run.

Owner of the Binghamton Black Bears, Andreas Johansson says, “I think our first year, we kind of came in pretty late, put something together, and our objective was really first of all to establish ourselves in this community, build a connection with the fans, and draw some people out to the arena. And I think, after at looking at how we did last year, I think it’s safe to say that we managed to reach those goals.”

The Black Bears kick-off their season against Elmira Mammoth this Friday at the arena starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $13, and can be purchased at the arena box office, or on their website at https://www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.