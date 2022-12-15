BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears are 2 months into the season and have positioned themselves well in the FPHL Empire Division.

The Black Bears have used their high-powered offense to earn themselves a 13-4-2 record with 41 points, trailing first place Danbury by just one point.

With the second most goals scored in the entire league and a 4-game winning streak heading into the weekend, the Black Bears are primed to make a strong run as we get deeper into the season.

Roughly one third of the way through the regular season, Head Coach Gary Gill thinks the team is putting it all together.

“I think we’re doing well; I think we’re working hard,” Gill said. “Starting to dot our I’s and cross our T’s. We’re starting to get a little bit of flow now, so I’m pretty happy with what we’re doing… Well, I think our special teams, our power play’s come on strong here, our penalty kill is really strong. I think we’re second on the power play, third on the pk. Special teams is what wins and loses games for you.”

The Black Bears will look to use those strong special teams to continue to early season success.

It is a big stretch coming up for the Black Bears with 5 straight games against division opponents, 4 of which come against third place Watertown.

That stretch begins on Friday when Binghamton welcomes in Watertown for a 7 p.m. puck drop.