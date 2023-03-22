BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It was 3 wins in 3 days for the Binghamton Black Bears last weekend, winning 2 games against Elmira and 1 against Watertown.

The wins saw Binghamton bounce back after a tough southern road trip and regain some positive momentum, outscoring their opponents 17-7 across the 3 contests.

This turnaround is crucial given that just 8 games remain in the regular season for the Black Bears.

While Binghamton has already clinched a spot in the FPHL playoffs, gaining some momentum down the stretch is crucial.

The next test for the Black Bears is a road trip to Michigan to play the Motor City Rockers for a 2-game set this weekend.

These games will not be the first time the 2 sides will be playing, they split a 2-game series here in Binghamton back in November.

Game 1 this weekend is on Friday night, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Bears currently hold second place in the FPHL Empire division, trailing first place Danbury by 14 points.