BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears dropped a crucial game to the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-2 on Friday night.

Entering the contest, Danbury led the FPHL Empire division by just 2 points.

It was tied with less than 10 seconds to play but a Hat Tricks goal with 4 seconds to play earned the win for the visitors.

Watch the highlights above!