BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Black Bears are currently one of the top teams in the FPHL on the ice, but the players and coaches also feel that they are at the top of the league in another category, fan support.

With a 7-3 record on home ice, the Black Bears certainly enjoy playing in Binghamton.

Speaking with Head Coach Gary Gill ahead of this weekend’s games which kick off a stretch of 5 out of 7 contests being at home, Gill expressed how much he enjoys the fan support here in Binghamton.

“It’s unbelievable, the fans here,” Gill said. “And I’ve been a lot of places, and I gotta tell you, I love the fans here. They are so supportive of this team, they’re behind it, they’re passionate about it, you know, it’s fun to see that and hear that.”

Playing on home ice takes on an added meaning to the players who grew up in Binghamton, such as Geno DeAngelo and Gavin Abbott, who have both been enjoying playing for their hometown team.

“You know it’s unreal, it’s a dream come true, I say it all the time,” DeAngelo said. “It’s just really soaking it in this year and trying to get that ring at the end of the year.”

“Friday, Saturday nights in here, they’re electric,” Abbott said. “You know, you can’t beat it really, it’s a dream come true.”

It will not be too long of a wait for DeAngelo, Abbott and the rest of the team to experience that great fan support again as the Black Bears are back at home on Friday night, looking to grab 6 big points this weekend and continue to climb the standings as they sit in second place in the FPHL Empire division, just 1 point behind the first place Danbury Hat Tricks.