PORT HURON, MI – To the ice as the Binghamton Black Bears were on the road tonight to take on the Port Huron Prowlers.

It was a wild 1st period as the Prowlers went up 3-0 before Binghamton came storming back to tie it before the intermission.

After going into the locker rooms tied at 4 after 2, Tyler Gjurich netted his 2nd goal of the game to put the Black Bears up 5-4, and that would be your final.

Gjurich finished with 2 goals and an assist while Nikita Ivashkin netted his league-leading 41st goal.

Binghamton and Port Huron meet again tomorrow for game 2 of their 3-game set. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.