Binghamton Black Bears reveal logo and uniform style as preparation for inaugural season continues

BINGHAMTON, NY – Even with how things ended between the city of Binghamton and the New Jersey Devils organization, the fact that there will still be hockey in Bingo is a welcomed result.

While it’s not the AHL, fans can still be excited about having live hockey at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena again.

And on Thursday, the arena’s latest inhabitant unveiled their team logo and some jersey renderings to get fans excited for the upcoming inaugural season.

The Binghamton Black Bears of the Federal Prospects Hockey League rolled out their logo, team colors, and renderings of their first jerseys inside the arena.

Team owner Andreas Johansson also gave some updates about where things stand with the squad including ticket information, corporate partnerships, theme nights, as well as the roster itself.

Johansson said that while they are still in the process of assembling players and a coaching staff, he is extremely excited and optimistic about the team that will take the ice come the fall.

“This building and this city deserves a great team, and we’re going to do all we can to give them a really, really competitive product on the ice, as well as a ton of fun off the ice. I can’t wait, you know, we still have five months, and we have a lot of work. But, it’s a very special feeling when you have a new team. You bring in all new players, new coach, everything is brand new, and you see the end product compete. It’s unbelievable, and I can’t wait to share that with the fans here,” he said.

I got to say, those green uniforms look real sharp.

The Black Bears will open up play in those new threads on the road this season before holding their home opener on Saturday, November 6 against the Delaware Thunder.