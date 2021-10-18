Binghamton Black Bears hold first team practice

BINGHAMTON, NY – We are slowly closing in on the return of professional hockey in Binghamton.

Despite losing an American Hockey League affiliate, pro hockey remains at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena thanks to the Binghamton Black Bears of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

While many people in the area may recognize the name of the league from one of their former teams, the Elmira Enforcers, this will be Binghamton’s first time being associated with the FPHL.

The Black Bears are preparing for their inaugural season in the FPHL, with many of the players getting their first taste of Binghamton.

When it comes to starting from scratch, it helps to have some veterans around that know and understand what this league is all about.

One of the vets for this Black Bears team is Josh Newberg.

The centerman has played in this league for the last few years, and has even been in the area as he played for the Elmira Jackals of the ECHL back in the 2016-17 season.

At 34 years old, Newberg is looking forward to not only continuing his playing career, but to also be a part of an organization starting from the ground up.

“Oh, it’s really exciting, especially in a league I’ve played in a few different cities. I’m definitely glad to be in this area, upstate New York. Pretty close to home. So, I’m happy about that. I hear a lot of good things about this being a really good hockey town, and a good place to play. So, I’m really excited to be here,” he said.

There are also plenty of younger players who are a part of this league.

While there are some who will be playing their rookie seasons, there are also youthful players who have been able to see what this league is all about firsthand.

One of them is defenseman Troy Murray, who is coming off his first season in the league in 2019.

The 24-year-old accumulated 9 points in 47 games with the Danville Dashers.

For fans who are wondering what to expect from this Black Bears team and the FPHL, Murray has the answer.

“Energy. Absolutely energy. It’s probably going to be a pretty hard-hitting. There’s a lot of skill as well. But, I’d say for the most part it’s going to be energy. Tough hockey for sure,” he says.

The Black Bears season will get underway next week, with their season opener scheduled for Friday night at Watertown.

After playing their first 3 games on the road, Black Bear fans will get their first look at the team in Binghamton on Saturday, November 6 when they host the Delaware Thunder.

Puck drop for that one at the arena is set for 7 PM.