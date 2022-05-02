Now to the college level and it’s playoff time for the Binghamton University men’s and women’s lacrosse teams.

However, before we get to that, let’s look back at their weekends and how they punched their tickets to the America East Tournament.

First up, the BU women were underway at noon on Saturday in Burlington to face Vermont.

BU needed a win to get in and they came through in the clutch.

The Bearcats trailed by 2 with 4 minutes to play, came back to tie the game, and Kristen Scheidel netted the game winner with 25 seconds left in overtime to lift BU to an 11-10 win.

With the victory, Binghamton clinches their 1st playoff birth since 2018 and becomes the 3-seed.

They will take on this same Vermont team Thursday in the conference semifinals.

That one will be at 6 from the UAlbany campus as the Great Danes are the top seed.

As for the men, they hosted UMass Lowell Saturday evening with their tournament fate already decided.

The Bearcats got two goals from Kevin Winkoff, his 34th and 35th goals of the year.

However, BU goes down 9-7 to the River Hawks.

The 2nd-seeded Bearcats are back in the conference semis for the first time since 2017 when they beat UMBC to advance to the finals.

And they will meet the 3rd-seeded Retrievers in the semis again this year.

That will be Thursday at 4 in Vermont.