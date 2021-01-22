Bills to face Chiefs on road to the Super Bowl

We are now just two days out from the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meeting for a trip to Super Bowl 55.

With preparation time running out, the Bills are making their last minute adjustments.

We learned yesterday how the Bills are preparing to deal with the potential crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

However, it’s what will be happening on the field that will ultimately decide the game.

We all know how impressive that Kansas City offense can be when they get rolling.

But, the Bills have been equally impressive this postseason on all sides of the ball.

After Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo offense carried the weight against the Colts, the defense shut down the Baltimore rushing attack.

However, this weekend, they will face their tallest task of the year.

During his press conference earlier, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott was asked how his team could take down the reigning champs.

“Well, we’ve got to be us. We’ve got to be us. They’re certainly a very, very good football team that’s beat us already once this year. The defending world champs, and they’ve been in this position the last 3 years, the AFC Championship game. So, we’re going to continue to have a good week of preparation, and be the Buffalo Bills,” says McDermott.

Well, hopefully they’ve been preparing to face Patrick Mahomes this week because that’s who will be under center for the Chiefs.

Earlier today, Mahomes told the media that he has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday.