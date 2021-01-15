Bills take on Ravens in NBC playoff game Saturday night

BUFFALO, NY – Tomorrow is sure to be one of the most stressful, yet exciting, days for Buffalo Bills fans in decades.

The Bills are looking to make it to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1993 when they went to their 4th-straight Super Bowl.

However, standing in their way is the dynamic Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Why is that an issue? Because two of the Bills three losses this season came at the hands of a dual threat quarterback in Kyler Murray of the Cardinals and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

The Bills defense has also struggled against the run in general, giving up nearly 120 yards per game, including 163 to the Colts last week.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott knows the talent the Ravens have, and says that this is the time for his team to play their best game of the year.

“They’re a good team. They just beat a team that had beaten them twice, two out of three times. They beat them. They’re, to me, one of the more complete teams in the playoffs. Well coached. Extremely talented. So, we have to play our best game,” says McDermott.

This game has all the makings of being an instant classic.

You can catch the Bills and Ravens battle for a trip to the conference championship tomorrow night at 8:15 on NBC 5.