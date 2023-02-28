ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will be without Leslie Frazier in the 2023 season.

It was announced Tuesday morning that the team’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach would be taking a year off from coaching, planning to return in 2024.

Like Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane, Frazier joined the Bills in 2017. He previously spent time with the Ravens, Buccaneers, Vikings, Colts, Bengals and Eagles.

Prior to the start of his coaching career, Frazier was on the field as a Chicago Bears defensive back between 1981-86.

In addition to this, the Bills announced four other coaching staff changes: