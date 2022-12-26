The Buffalo Bills faced off against the Chicago Bears on a Christmas Eve showdown.
The Bills aimed to clinch their 3rd straight AFC East title.
NewsChannel 34’s Josh Reed has more.
by: Josh Reed
Posted:
Updated:
The Buffalo Bills faced off against the Chicago Bears on a Christmas Eve showdown.
The Bills aimed to clinch their 3rd straight AFC East title.
NewsChannel 34’s Josh Reed has more.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>