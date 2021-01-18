Bills beat Ravens to advance to the AFC Championship

BUFFALO, NY – Does it feel like fate yet Buffalo fans? Does it feel like destiny for this Bills team to finally get over the hump and claim their first Lombardi Trophy in team history?

It’s really starting to feel that way to me, and they’re now one step closer after their divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

If you missed it, not exactly a riveting first half, with both offenses struggling to gain traction.

Tyler Bass gets the scoring started after a missed Justin Tucker kick prior.

Bass bangs it home from 28 yards out to make it 3-0 Buffalo

Tucker looking for redemption here, but instead, just finds the upright.

His second miss of the game.

But, just before halftime, third times the charm for Tucker as he nails a 34-yarder to tie the game at 3.

First drive of the second half for the Bills. Josh Allen finds Stefon Diggs on the screen and Diggs finds the end zone. Bills go up 10-3.



Ensuing drive for Baltimore. Lamar Jackson drives the Ravens down to the Buffalo 9 but then goes and does this.

Jackson throws an interception in the end zone to Taron Johnson who proceeds to take it for a 101 yard house call. Bills up 17-3 now.



Jackson would exit the game with a concussion in the 3rd and the Buffalo defense would take it from there.

The Bills are on the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994. Their reward for that, a date with the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs potentially without Patrick Mahomes, who left their game Sunday with a concussion as well.

Kickoff for a trip to the Super Bowl is Sunday at 6:40.

One more little fun fact. The last time Buffalo was in the conference championship, they took out Joe Montana and the Kansas City Chiefs.