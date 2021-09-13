Bill Stepanovsky inducted into NYSSCOGS Hall of Fame as member of the 2020 class

VESTAL, NY – Over the weekend, a local high school soccer coach, who spent nearly 2 decades on the sidelines, was given a distinguished honor.

Bill Stepanovsky, who coached at Union-Endicott and then Vestal High School, was inducted into the NYSSCOGS/New York State High School Girls Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday as a member of the Class of 2020.

Stepanovsky, a girls soccer coaching legend during his tenures with the Tigers and Golden Bears, led 17 teams to a section championship until his retirement in 2019.

During the induction ceremony, Stepanovsky was joined by his wife, Sarah, as well as his daughter, Lindsey, who flew in from Florida to surprise her dad.

After years of dedicating his time and knowledge to his players, Stepo reflected on his career and what this honor meant to him.

“Well, as far as achievement, I guess it would have to be at the top. Nothing that you ever plan on doing. When you reach it, you just say wow that just happened. As I said, it’s very humbling. Very gratifying. A lot of hours spent out there. For most coaches. And it was all worth it,” he said.

Although retired, Stepnovsky is still around the sport as he’s coaching the JV team at Vestal, along with substitute teaching at U-E.

He did add that he’s enjoying life right now in retirement, and has even seen an improvement in his golf game. So, all is good for coach Stepo.