DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP) — It’s all the tension of the final lap, and the race hasn’t even started yet. We’re counting down to the Daytona 500.

During the “Countdown to Daytona” pre-race special at 7 p.m. Friday, we’re taking a look at some of the biggest stories that have emerged in the lead-up to the big race.

Our top story happened in the second duel qualifying race. Joey Logano in his yellow No. 22 was in the lead when he tried to block Chris Buescher in the No. 17 car from passing. That’s when the cars made contact. Logano hit the wall, leaving his primary car with some heavy damage. We’re talking about what this means for Logano moving forward.

The other top story—and one you’ve likely heard rumblings of for months—is the new Next Gen car which makes its debut this weekend.

NASCAR invested millions of dollars in research and thousands of hours of labor into developing this cutting-edge racecar. We’ve been talking about this new car for nearly three years, so what makes it such a big deal? We take a look at some of the major changes that makes this car more in line to what we all drive on the street.

And the new car also means some new teams and fresh competition for the sport. We take a look at some of the new teams hoping to make a splash in 2022.