BHS’s Justin Fiato signs golf NLI to Le Moyne College

BINGHAMTON – Earlier Friday, one Binghamton High School senior signed his way to college for a different sport.

Justin Fiato has officially committed to Le Moyne College where he will be playing golf for the Dolphins.

With this signing, Justin made a bit of history.

Binghamton Athletic Director David Garbarino said that during his current 18-year tenure, Fiato has now become the first BHS golfer to sign a National Letter of Intent to play collegiately.

Fiato was a well-liked and respected golfer during his high school career, with his head coach saying that players from other schools would ask to play against Fiato because he would force them to elevate their own game.

After the ceremony, Fiato discussed why he chose Le Moyne, and shared his gratitude for everyone who helped him reach this accomplishment.

“The decision I made for Le Moyne was because I really had a connection with the coach. I took lessons with him when I was younger. So, it was a good feeling to have a good connection with the coach. And then, another one was close to home. So, I can still make those road trips back…I’m very thankful to be able to celebrate this moment with all my friends and family because all the support they gave me allowed me to do the things I did today,” he says.

Justin is planning on studying business marketing and sports marketing when he arrives on campus come the fall.

Congratulations to Justin and his family, and best of luck at Le Moyne.