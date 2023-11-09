ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Dante Bertoni, the reigning New York State champion in Boys Golf, signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to St. Bonaventure.

Bertoni was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate his commitment to the Division 1 program.

After everything was made official, Bertoni explained why St. Bonaventure was the right school.

“I love the campus, I love everything about it,” Bertoni said. “I love the life. I hear great stories about it, I got a buddy, Mike Bucko, who plays their right now so it’s gonna be a blast.”

Bertoni still has the spring season with the Tigers where the goal will be to repeat as the state champion.